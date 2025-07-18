DOJ: Former Voice of America employee arrested for alleged threats against MTG

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

2:09 PM – Friday, July 18, 2025

A former Voice of America (VOA) employee has been arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, her staff and their families.

On Thursday, the Justice Department alleged that Seth Jason, 64, of Edgewater, Md., made at least eight threatening calls from the government-funded broadcaster between October 2023 and January of this year.

“I’m looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you,” Jason said in one message for the Georgia Republican lawmaker, according to prosecutors. Advertisement “We’re coming after you and your staff, and we are locked and loaded. We’re going to take you all out,” the call continued. “We’ve got our AK-47s. You’re going to get one between the eyes. Bam, bam, bam,” Jason reportedly said in the call.

The feds stated that the calls “were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters.”

Jason was detained by both the U.S. Capitol Police and the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD), where he had served as a voluntary reserve officer since 2016.

The AACPD confirmed that one of its volunteers had been arrested, and that they were no longer affiliated with the agency.

Jason began working at VOA in 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. In March of this year, President Trump signed an executive order to shut down the station, referring to it as “The Voice of Radical America.”

“You threaten a public official, and you face the full force of the law crushing down on you,” Interim DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement. “There will be no mercy and no excuses.”

He is currently facing four charges, including influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

If convicted, Jason could face up to 27 years in prison.

