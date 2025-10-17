DOJ files first terrorism charges against 2 accused Antifa members who attacked ICE facility

(Background) The Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. (Photo: Mark David Smith/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images — obtained by ICE. / (R-Top) Cameron Arnold (Photo via: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office) / (L-Top) Zachary Evetts (Photo via: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:22 PM – Friday, October 17, 2025

Two individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury on terrorism-related charges for their alleged involvement in the July 4th attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

This case represents the first time individuals affiliated with the loosely organized far-left domestic terrorism movement, known as Antifa, have faced federal terrorism charges in the United States.

The Antifa defendants, Cameron Arnold, also known as “Autumn Hill,” and Zachary Evetts are accused of participating in the coordinated attack on the immigration facility, along with nine others, which resulted in the severe injury of an Alvarado police officer.

Prison records list Arnold as male. However, since Arnold is known to go by the name Autumn Hill, a traditionally female name, this seemingly indicates a personal choice to identify as a transgender woman or non-binary person.

Both face seven charges, including three counts of discharging a rifle during a violent crime, two counts of attempting to kill a correctional officer, one count of attempting to kill a police officer, and one count of conspiring to provide material support and resources for domestic terrorism.

Authorities noted that “a North Texas Antifa Cell of at least eleven operatives, clad in black and donning masks, some of whom were wearing body armor and carrying firearms” first set off fireworks at the facility in order to divert authorities — prompting a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigation.

Authorities also stated in the initial complaint in July that suspects then vandalized agent vehicles outside of the facility, spraying messages such as “Traitor” and “ICE Pig.”

According to a federal indictment, Arnold yelled, “Get to the rifles!” as law enforcement began to respond to the attack. He then opened fire on officers, wounding an Alvarado police officer in the neck before fleeing the scene when his rifle jammed.

“For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on Friday. “This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th.” “We are executing under President Trump’s new authorities at record speed. To date, the FBI has made over 20 arrests tied to this case and related Antifa networks. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on our watch,” Patel added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also made a post on X supporting the charges on Thursday.

“Antifa is a left-wing terrorist organization,” Bondi stated. “They will be prosecuted as such.”

The charges come weeks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

“Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law. It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals. This campaign involves coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws through armed standoffs with law enforcement, organized riots, violent assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers, and routine doxing of and other threats against political figures and activists. Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity, then employs elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives, conceal its funding sources and operations in an effort to frustrate law enforcement, and recruit additional members,” according to the White House.

