DOJ, FBI: 28-year-old arrested after being accused of sending ISIS dozens of payments, building homemade bomb 

(Photo via: FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:21 AM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

A 28-year-old man from Long Beach, California, has been arrested after being accused of sending a dozen payments to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, in addition to assembling a homemade bomb.

On Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that last week, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, for allegedly sending money to the Islamist terrorist organization.

Villanueva, a lawful permanent resident who is originally from the Philippines, was arrested back on August 1st after FBI agents raided his residence on the 3000 block of Caspian Avenue.

“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested a man in Long Beach for allegedly sending money to ISIS and pledging allegiance to a terrorist organization that targets Americans,” he wrote. “@FBILosAngeles also recovered evidence of explosives.” “We will find and stop anyone who threatens American lives,” Patel asserted.

According to a press release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Villanueva is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, a felony offense that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors explained that Villanueva had expressed support for ISIS in online chats, sent money overseas to people he believed were fighters for the terrorist group, and even claimed he had the tools — and the willingness — to carry out violence himself.

The release noted that Villanueva also told one of the ISIS terrorists that Villanueva wanted to fight for ISIS himself, stating, “It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven.”

“Someday soon, I’ll be joining,” he added.

Additionally, Villanueva told a second ISIS member, who was being tracked by U.S. federal authorities, that he possessed a homemade bomb and knives. According to prosecutors, during Villanueva’s arrest, the FBI did in fact recover what appeared to be a bomb from his bedroom.

Back in February, Villanueva messaged one of the ISIS fighters offering to send him money. The suspect also asked whether the money would “cover your equipment and your weapons,” and discussed sending the funds through an intermediary.

According to Western Union records, highlighted in the release, Villanueva then sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 during a five-month period to two intermediaries who accessed the money overseas.

Villanueva appeared in federal court on Friday afternoon, where a magistrate judge ordered him to be held without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for August 15th.

“Mr. Villanueva is alleged to have financially supported and pledged his allegiance to a terror group that targets the U.S. and our interests around the world,” said acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office Patrick Grandy. “Thanks to the proactive efforts by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI and our partners, we safely arrested Mr. Villanueva today and prevented further support and spreading of ISIS ideology.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!