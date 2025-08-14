DOJ employee charged with assault after throwing Subway sandwich at Border Protection agent 

FBI and Border Patrol officers arrest a man, after he assaulted law enforcement with a sandwich, along the U Street corridor during a federal law enforcement deployment to the nation’s capital on August 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an increased presence of federal law enforcement to Washington, DC in an effort to curb crime. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:43 AM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

A Department of Justice (DOJ) employee has been fired after chucking a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the man, identified in court documents as Sean Charles Dunn, has been fired.

While being processed by the Metropolitan Police Department, Dunn stated, “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” according to the detective.

Dunn worked in the DOJ criminal division’s international affairs section.

“I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER,” Bondi said in an X post. “This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus the DOJ,” she added. “You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

A video shared on X by FBI Director Kash Patel shows an agitated man in a pink polo shirt and light shorts speaking to a small group of agents on a sidewalk, while holding a wrapped Subway sandwich in one hand.

The man, later identified as Dunn, then hurled the sandwich at the chest of an officer before running away, with at least three officers chasing him.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Washington’s Northwest section, where he was arrested after attempting to flee the scene.

