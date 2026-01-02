DOJ demands voting records from Minn. amid fraud scandal

Harmeet Dhillon speaks at the National Conservative Convention in Washington D.C., Sept. 2, 2025. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images via AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Taylor Tinsley

7:23 PM – Friday, January 2, 2026

The assistant attorney general for civil rights has asked Minnesota for records related to its voter registration practices.

On Friday, Harmeet Dhillon shared a letter sent to Secretary of State Steve Simon requesting records pertaining to the states “vouching” system.

“The basis and purpose of this demand is to ensure Minnesota’s registration and voting practices are in compliance with federal law, particularly the minimum requirements under HAVA,” Dhillon wrote in the letter she shared on X.

“The Department of Justice is particularly concerned with votes and registrations accepted on the basis of ‘vouching’ from other registered voters or residential facility employees, as well as other same-day registration procedures.”

The assistant attorney general is asking for all records supporting or documenting same-day voter registrations, all records for the votes cast by registered Minnesota voters, and additional records for all federal elections held within the last 22 months.

This comes as child daycare centers run by Somali operators in Minneapolis are suspected of stealing millions of dollars from taxpayers.

As a result, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has frozen federal child care funds nationwide due to the alleged fraud in the North Star State.

