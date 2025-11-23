DOGE quietly disbanded despite having eight months remaining on charter: ‘That doesn’t Exist’

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:45 PM – Sunday, November 23, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was quietly disbanded despite having eight months remaining on its mandate.

DOGE, previously led by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, was an initiative by the Trump administration to slash excess regulations and government spending within the federal government.

According to a Reuters report, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor stated that the agency “doesn’t exist” any longer when asked about its status.

Kupor went on to declare that DOGE is no longer a “centralized entity,” confirming the dismantling of the agency just less than a year in.

“The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under [U.S. DOGE Service]. But, the principles of DOGE remain alive and well: de-regulation; eliminating fraud, waste and abuse; re-shaping the federal workforce; making efficiency a first-class citizen; etc. DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies along with [U.S. Office Personnel Management] and [White House Office of Management and Budget] will institutionalize them!” Kupor added. Advertisement

The agency was established by executive order in January, aimed at identifying areas in the federal budget that could be cut.

Musk described the agency as a “chainsaw for bureaucracy,” as the federal government spent roughly $7 trillion for fiscal year 2024, while the U.S. national debt soars past $38 trillion.

In response to the reports of DOGE being dismantled, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) issued a social media post, writing: “DOGE fought the Swamp and the Swamp won.”

The agency began to lose steam following Musk’s major feud with President Donald Trump in May, resulting in his departure from Washington.

Despite Musk’s exit, the agency was intended to maintain operations until the summer of 2026, according to Trump’s executive order.

Musk previously claimed that DOGE would reduce the federal deficit by $1 to $2 trillion within its first year. However, as of November 23rd, DOGE claimed to have saved taxpayers $214 billion, just a fraction of the expected reductions.

