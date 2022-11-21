Dog found skinned nearby Idaho murder site prior to killings

Police tape surrounds a crime scene. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:17 PM PT – Monday, November 21, 2022

A neighbor’s Mini Australian Sheppard was found filleted and skinned nearby the murder site of four University of Idaho students. This revelation has some believing that the two crimes are connected.

Owners, Jim and Pam Colbert, announced that their 12-year-old dog Buddy was found skinned head to tail after he went missing on October 21st. The last time that the couple saw their dog was when they let him out in the backyard.

“It was like a deer that someone had hunted,” Pam explained. “They cut him around the neck and just skinned him. His little legs had fur and his little face had fur, but the rest of him was just skinned.”

The pair are rightfully shaken up. They have lived in their house for 39 years and they will now start locking their doors for the first time. The Colbert’s say they believe that someone snatched their dog off of their 10-acre property.

“We let Buddy out and somebody must have been waiting out there,” she said. “Bud never leaves the yard, but this person grabbed Buddy.”

The crime took place three miles away from where the unsolved murder of four college students occurred. All four of the victims were slain in their beds while they slept.

In new press release from Monday evening, Moscow, Idaho Police announced that they do not believe the two crimes are connected.

Prior to the recent killings, there has not been a murder reported in Moscow for seven years.