Double exposure photograph of a portrait of elon musk and a telephone displaying the grok artificial intelligence logo in Kerlouan in Brittany in France on February 18 2025. (VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:42 AM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The U.S. government announced a newly inked deal, worth up to $200 million, to begin utilizing Grok, Elon Musk’s xAI chatbot — representing a push to modernize the Defense Department.

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) made the announcement on Monday, explaining the new investment in AI is meant to “accelerate Department of Defense (DoD) adoption of advanced AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges.”

Along with xAI, CDAO also revealed that Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI have also been awarded with contracts up to $200 million, ultimately enabling the Defense Department to “leverage the technology and talent of U.S. frontier AI companies to develop agentic AI workflows across a variety of mission areas.”

Advertisement

“The adoption of AI is transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries,” stated Chief Digital and AI Officer Dr. Doug Matty.

“Leveraging commercially available solutions into an integrated capabilities approach will accelerate the use of advanced AI as part of our Joint mission essential tasks in our warfighting domain as well as intelligence, business, and enterprise information systems,” he added.

The contract announcement follows after Grok has come under fire for making antisemitic comments to users on Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler,” prompting a change to the chatbot’s code, and a public apology from the developers.

“First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experience,” the official Grok account wrote in an X post. “Our intent for grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users. After careful investigation, we discovered the root cause was an update to a code path upstream of the grok bot. This is independent of the underlying language model that powers grok.”

“The update was active for 16 hrs, in which deprecated code made grok susceptible to existing X user posts; including when such posts contained extremist views,” the post continued. “We have removed that deprecated code and refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse.”

Meanwhile, Musk’s public feud with President Donald Trump continues, due to Musk’s disagreement over spending levels in the recently passed “One, Big Beautiful Bill,” and the Trump administration’s perceived lack of transparency regarding the files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk wrote last week.

Musk has since vowed to create his own political party, the “America Party,” amidst the split with the Trump administration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!