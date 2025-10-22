DNC pays another $1.6M towards Kamala Harris’ unprecedented campaign debt

Supporters hold up a sign for Democratic presidential nominee, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as they wait to hear her speak at Howard University on November 06, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:44 PM – Wednesday, October 22, 2025

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is still paying off debts from former Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed 2024 presidential campaign.

Most recently, the DNC paid $1.6 million last month, bringing the total payout so far to over $20 million, according to Axios on Wednesday.

Harris’s campaign racked up bills of an unprecedented $1.5 billion during her 107-day run for office, and nearly a year later, Democrats are still scrambling to pay it off. It’s unclear how much debt is left to repay.

Former President Barack Obama’s successful 2012 re-election campaign also incurred more than $20 million in debt, which wasn’t fully paid off by the DNC until 2015, even with Obama helping to fundraise. This debt put the party in a vulnerable position leading up to the 2016 presidential election, in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost to President Donald Trump.

It was revealed in August that Harris had made a “handshake deal” with the party in which the DNC agreed to cover $20.5 million in outstanding campaign bills.

Advertisement

The debts include costs of polling, consulting, flights, production companies, event spaces, and the hired help of celebrities such as Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

In a February email to Democrat supporters, Harris wrote that the DNC would put their donations “toward winning the next set of elections,” although about 20 cents of each dollar actually went towards paying off remaining debt from her campaign.

Harris’s post-election filings stated that “there were no outstanding debts or bills overdue” around the time of the election last year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!