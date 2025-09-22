Disney: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return to air tomorrow night

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
12:45 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025
The late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” featuring host Jimmy Kimmel, will be returning to air on Tuesday night.
The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, the network that pulled Kimmel off the air following his controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced the decision in a statement on Monday.
“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a spokesman said. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”Advertisement
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
