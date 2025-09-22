Disney: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return to air tomorrow night

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the ABC segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:45 PM – Monday, September 22, 2025

The late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” featuring host Jimmy Kimmel, will be returning to air on Tuesday night.

The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, the network that pulled Kimmel off the air following his controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced the decision in a statement on Monday.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a spokesman said. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.” Advertisement

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

