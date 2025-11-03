Disney contract with YouTube TV expires — ABC and ESPN pulled from platform

The YouTube logo is seen outside the company’s corporate headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Disney and Google have failed to reach a new contractual agreement, leading Disney channels like ESPN and ABC to be pulled from YouTube TV.

“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV said in an X statement on Thursday.

On the same thread, the company added, “We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our members a $20 credit.” The time period has not yet been specified, however.

Earlier in October, YouTube said on its official blog, “Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products – like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo.” Advertisement

According to a statement from Google, the parent company of YouTube TV, it needed to reach an agreement for an updated contract with Disney by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 30th.

A Disney spokesperson also said that the company is willing to work toward a resolution as soon as possible.

“With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The full list of affected YouTube TV channels is as follows, per Google:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN2

Freeform

FX

FXX

Disney Junior

SEC Network

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Wild

Disney Channel

ESPNU

FXM

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Disney XD

Localish

ESPNews

Products will also be removed from the Spanish subscription package.

This is the third time over a two-month period that YouTube TV has experienced a contract dispute with a major partner.

Google also had trouble reaching an updated contractual agreement with Fox in August. Earlier this month, NBCUniversal had issues with the company, as well.

Fox’s umbrella includes FOX News Media, FOX Business Network, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and Tubi.

NBCUniversal notably owns Bravo, DreamWorks, E!, Illumination, Peacock, Rotten Tomatoes, NBC products and Universal products.

Although agreements were ultimately reached in both cases, Fox and NBCUniversal had both argued that Google was unwilling to settle on realistic terms and rates for new contracts.

YouTube TV’s “Base Plan” is priced at $82.99 per month with an offer for a free three-week trial.

