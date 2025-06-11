Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein convicted on sexual assault charge

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial as the jury deliberates at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Angela Weiss-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:34 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of forcibly subjecting a woman to engage in a sexual act, stemming from an incident in 2006.

The Manhattan jury acquitted Weinstein on a separate criminal sex charge, and they are expected to continue deliberating another rape charge on Thursday.

According to a court transcript, the jury foreperson, which is a juror chosen to lead deliberations and serve as the jury’s spokesperson, gave a note to Judge Curtis Farber — stating that he “cannot go back inside with” members of the jury, following a complaint to the judge that the jurors were “attacking” each other.

In response, Weinstein argued that the jury’s erratic behavior was depriving him of a fair trial.

“We’ve heard threats, we’ve heard fights, we’ve heard intimidation,” Weinstein stated. “This is not right for me, the person on trial here.”

One of the jurors requested to be removed from the case after claiming that another juror was being treated in an “unfair and unjust way,” which the judge denied. The judge also denied Weinstein’s defense attorneys a mistrial over the issue.

Juda Engelmayer, a Weinstein spokesperson, stated: “This trial was fair until we got to the jury deliberations. More than one juror had complained that other jurors had preconceived notions and are using their beliefs of Harvey’s life as evidence of guilt. The Foreman said he was threatened by other jurors.”

Weinstein was being retried after an initial conviction in 2020, which was overturned on an appeal due to “procedural errors.” He was also initially convicted for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann.

Haley, a former production assistant on Weinstein-produced projects, previously testified that he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 at his SoHo apartment in Manhattan.

Mann, an aspiring actress, alleged that Weinstein raped her in 2013 at a DoubleTree Hotel in Manhattan.

“He chose people who he thought would be the perfect victims, who he could rape and keep silent,” the prosecutor stated. “He underestimated them.”

Following the verdict, Haley thanked the jurors for pushing through the high profile trial.

“Testifying in the face of constant disruptions, victim shaming and deliberate attempts to distort the truth was exhausting and at times dehumanizing,” she stated. “But today’s verdict give me hope – hope that there is new awareness around sexual violence and that the myth of the perfect victim is fading.”

In a recent phone interview with Fox 5’s “Good Day New York,” Weinstein admitted that he “acted immorally,” while also arguing that none of his actions were “illegal,” claiming that the sexual acts were consensual.

“I have regrets that I put my family through this, that I put my wife through this and I acted immorally,” he stated, going on to indicate that the women were financially motivated to testify against him.

“I think Arther said they have 4 million reasons to testify,” Weinstein added, referencing his attorney, Arthur Aidala.

Weinstein was also previously convicted in 2022 of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object in California. The sexual assault took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013, with the woman choosing for her identity to remain anonymous.

