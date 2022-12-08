Dina Boluarte sworn in as Peru’s first female Pres.

Peruvian Dina Boluarte greets members of the Congress after being sworn in as the new President hours after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached in Lima, on December 7, 2022. (Photo by CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:32 PM PT – Thursday, December 8, 2022

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the Peru’s 64th and first female President following the impeachment and arrest of Pedro Castillo.

On Wednesday, Boluarte took the Oath of Office in Parliament, becoming the South American nation’s sixth president in the last five years. This comes after Castillo was impeached by lawmakers during an emergency meeting earlier in the day.

Castillo had been detained after being accused of rebellion when he announced his plans to replace Congress with an “exceptional emergency government.”

Boluarte is now set to finish Castillo’s term which is slated to end in 2026.

The 60-year-old is tasked with restoring stability to Peru’s government after a chaotic saga in which Castillo tried to dissolve the Parliament.

“I request a truce to install a government of national unity,” Boluarte said. “This high responsibility must be assumed by all and by all; I will not ask that my governments. is not supervised and that the decisions that it will have to take are not scrutinized.”

The Biden administration has pledged to support the Peruvian’s efforts to form a unified government.