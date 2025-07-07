Diddy’s Lawyer: Inmates gave my client a standing ovation after his court verdict

(Background) Marc Agnifilo, attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (R-Top) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) / (R-Bottom) Charlie Lucci, a supporter and family friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, holds up a shirt. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:56 PM – Monday, July 7, 2025

Despite his controversial charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs was met with a standing ovation from fellow inmates following his acquittal on major counts—charges which, according to his attorney, could have resulted in a life sentence.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued that his winning acquittals on the sex trafficking and racketeering charges represents a fond moment for incarcerated Black men.

Following the acquittal, Combs received a standing ovation at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Combs awaits his sentencing.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” Agnifilo stated, days after the verdict.

“I said: ‘Maybe it’s your fate in life to be the guy who wins,’” Agnifilo added. “They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”

Combs was, however, convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which could land him a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison — leading many to question why Diddy’s fans, friends, and family are gleefully celebrating the verdict.

The trial began over two months ago, and it included cross-examinations of nearly three dozen witnesses, including Combs’ ex-girlfriends and former employees.

Federal prosecutors attempted to argue that Combs utilized his wealth, influence, and business empire to engage in sex trafficking, kidnapping, arson, and racketeering. Prosecutors pointed toward Combs’ relationships with former singer Cassie Ventura and an anonymous woman identified as “Jane,” arguing that they were forcibly coerced into participating in drug-fueled sex parties — known as “freak offs.”

Prosecutors also argued that Combs ran a racketeering conspiracy, in which his Bad Boy Entertainment employees would help enable and conceal his crimes.

Combs’ defense attorneys argued that Combs had been a drug addict struggling with mental health issues who enjoyed engaging in the “swinger lifestyle.”

Following the favorable verdict, Combs mouthed “thank you” to the jurors while his supporters cheered.

“This was a major victory for the defense and a major loss for the prosecution,” stated Mitchell Epner, a lawyer who previously worked with Agnifilo as a federal prosecutor.

Agnifilo also claimed that the prosecutors’ arguments on the racketeering charge had “dozens of fail points.”

“They didn’t have a conspiracy, they just didn’t,” he stated. “They basically had Combs’ personal life and tried to build racketeering around personal assistants.”

“I knew the weak points in the statute,” Agnifilo added. “The statute is very mechanical. If you know how the car works, you know where the fail points are.”

