Diddy Trial: Male ‘Escort’ Testifies, Describing The Perverse Acts He Was Paid To Do

Quincy Brown, Chance Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, Jessie Combs, Love Combs, Justin Combs, Christian King Combs, Diddy Combs children arrive for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattan Federal court on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:12 PM – Monday, May 12, 2025

On the first day of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, on Monday, a male escort testified against Combs, claiming that he was paid to have sex with the rapper’s girlfriend while Diddy watched and masturbated in the corner.

Advertisement

The highly-publicized federal trial began on Monday in a Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan.

Combs is accused of leading a sex trafficking ring. He would throw lavish drug-fueled sex parties while allegedly threatening violence against women who were victimized and those who threatened to tell the authorities, prosecutors claim.

The first witness, a male escort named Daniel Phillip, recounted his encounters with Combs — claiming to have been paid to have sex with Combs’ then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, while he watched and masturbated while directing them from the corner of the room. Phillip also claimed that the first sexual encounter with Combs and Ventura was in 2012 at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Phillip stated that he was given “a few thousand dollars” to rub baby oil on Ventura before having sex with her, while Combs masturbated in the corner wearing a “white robe, a baseball cap, and a bandana” over the bottom half of his face.

“She [Cassie Ventura] told me that first off, I didn’t have to worry about anything because her husband wasn’t gay and that he wasn’t going to touch me or anything,” Phillip claimed to have remembered from the first encounter.

He continued, describing some of the remarks that Combs allegedly told him at the time.

“Y’all need to rub more baby oil on each other. You don’t have enough on,” Combs allegedly told him during the encounter.

Phillip then went on to reveal that he was paid up to $6,000 per “sex session,” noting that the encounters went on “for years” and each session could last up to 10 hours.

“He was always sitting in the corner masturbating and occasionally, he would tell me to step off and back off because he was going to get some. … And [then] I would be sitting in the corner watching,” he stated.

Phillip also revealed that he occasionally witnessed Combs physically assaulting Ventura, but admitted that he avoided contacting the authorities since he was afraid of potential retaliation from Diddy and his “profession” itself was already illegal.

“This was someone with unlimited power. And chances are, that even if I did go to the police, that I still might be losing my life,” he stated.

In one instance at Ventura’s home, he recounted Combs throwing what “looked like a liquor bottle” at Ventura, though it ultimately struck the wall. Combs had become upset in that moment since Ventura did not walk over to him quickly enough after he called for her, according to the escort.

He proceeded to recount yet another memory.

“Mr. Combs walked over to Cassie. He grabbed her by the hair and started dragging her by the hair into her bedroom. She was yelling, she was screaming. Mr. Combs pulled her into the bedroom, and I could hear him, could hear what sounded like him slapping her,” Phillip alleged.

Additionally, it was revealed that Cassie had requested Phillips to urinate on her — as a form of domination.

“Cassie was actually the one who asked me to urinate on her,” he stated. “They had just come out of the room, and she had asked me if I had ever done that before, and I said no.”

“She told me to do it, and apparently I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me I was supposed to let a little out and not take a leak on her.”

During the first day of the trial, prosecutors claimed that Combs would record the sexual acts as a form of collateral against her and others.

Ventura first encountered Combs in 2006 when she was just 19-years-old, while he was 36. At the time, Ventura was an aspiring singer seeking to establish connections and gain a foothold in the industry—an opportunity that Combs seemingly exploited. Nevertheless, others argue that Ventura was fully aware of her choices and could have ended their relationship at any time.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!