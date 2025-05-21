Diddy Trial: jurors presented with testimony of former Combs employee, photos of sex paraphernalia, drugs and weapons

Justin Combs and Charlie Liucci arrive for the continuation of the jury selection phase of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial at the Southern District Manhattan Federal court (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

6:05 PM – Wednesday, May 21, 2025

On Wednesday, jurors from the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial were presented with more evidence of sex paraphernalia, drugs, guns, and ammunition, as well as testimony from a former Combs employee.

The day started with jurors being shown images of various items found in Combs’ Miami Beach mansion. The items were confiscated during the federal raid on his home on March 25, 2024.

The photos showcase multiple tubes of baby oil, lube, dildos, nitrous oxide (laughing gas / whippits), parts of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, ammunition, ropes, and high heels, as well as an assortment of illicit drugs.

The images were shown while Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerard Gannon testified about last year’s raid on Combs’ Miami mansion.

The indictment described the various items found in Combs’ home as “various freak-off supplies.”

The “freak-offs” were wild, drug-fueled sex parties that Combs would throw — which lasted for hours on end.

34-year-old George Kaplan — a former Diddy employee — testified later in the day, describing his role as being the one who cleaned up the aftermath of the “freak-offs,” in addition to picking up more drugs for the rapper and his crew. He explained that he would frequently clean “lots of empty bottles” of baby oil “on the floor, on the bed,” in hotels that Combs would stay at — following nights with “guests.”

Kaplan continued, telling the court that he was considered an executive assistant for Combs Enterprises from December 2013 to December 2015.

“I made it as close as I could to the way it was found when he came in,” Kaplan continued, recounting his experience cleaning up multiple hotel rooms after sex sessions.

Prosecutor Maureen Comey questioned why Kaplan was asked to clean hotel rooms, as opposed to the hotel staff, to which he responded: “I think that it was implied in the role as you continued to work closely with Mr. Combs that you protected him.”

“I would see often that hotels would sell videos and images and try and embarrass celebrities and other figures and that was something I wanted to avoid,” he continued.

“He gave me a number to call and some cash to pick up what he wanted,” Kaplan stated, referencing a drug pick-up instance in Miami. “The guy came and I paid him for drugs.”

Kaplan also revealed that in that specific instance, he had picked up MDMA for Combs. The former Combs employee agreed to testify since prosecutors granted him immunity. He initially planned on staying silent.

Psychologist Dawn Hughes was then called to the stand as an expert witness. She discussed her thoughts on the domestic violence incidents between him and Cassie Ventura following Ventura’s testimony — just days prior. Hughes told the court why she believes that Ventura stayed in the relationship for so long, despite claiming that Combs frequently physically and emotionally abused her.

“No victim wants to be abused,” Hughes stated. “[But] they stay in the relationship because it’s not just about hitting. It’s about a lot of abusive behaviors that make a victim feel trapped.”

“It’s hard for us to break up with someone under the best of circumstances,” she stated, referencing abusive relationships. “When you have all this violence and abuse, you’re just trying to live day-to-day in this very micro way.”

“If you can’t talk about what’s happening in the relationship then you can’t get help. And who’s going to talk about all these humiliating, degrading things that are happening to you?” Hughes continued.

Ventura previously testified that Combs would pressure her into having sex with male prostitutes for hours on end while developing an opioid addiction to numb herself to the inner and outer pain she experienced.

Ventura had also revealed earlier in the trial that Combs had forced male prostitutes to urinate on her in a “degrading sexual fantasy” — carried out at her expense.

Hughes noted that victims tend to stick around since there is also an aspect of love and warm feelings in abusive relationships, despite the violence — creating a vicious abuse cycle of love-bombing, which is later followed by abuse.

“There’s almost always love,” Hughes stated. “It creates an intense psychological bond that creates an attachment with their abuser.”

Lastly, federal prosecutors revealed that Scott Mescudi, also known as the popular rapper Kid Cudi, is set to testify on Thursday. Mescudi previously dated Ventura, which is likely to be the point of discussion during his upcoming testimony.

