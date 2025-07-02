Diddy Trial: Judge denies Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bail

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks at press conference, 24 October 2007, in New York. (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:46 PM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Judge Arun Subramanian has denied Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bail after a 12-person jury found him guilty on two out of the five counts he was facing.

The judge cited the defense’s own closing statements in his reasoning as to why he was denying the disgraced singer bail.

“If he was charged with domestic violence we wouldn’t all be here having a trial because he would have pled guilty — because he did that,” Marc Agnifilo, Sean Combs’ lead lawyer, had said. Advertisement

Additionally, in a letter, Cassie Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, asked Subramanian to deny Combs’ request for bail ahead of his sentencing.

“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,” Wigdor wrote in a letter.

Jurors acquitted Combs, 55, on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in his sweeping, weekslong trial. Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution relating to Ventura and an anonymous victim known as “Jane.”

The maximum sentence that Diddy now faces is 20 years behind bars, 10-years for each count. Prior to the jury’s verdict, Combs faced the possibility of life in prison.

