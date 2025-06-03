Diddy Trial: Former hotel guard received ‘$100K in cash’ to hand over Cassie Ventura hallway assault video

(Background) Hip-Hop artist Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs performing on ‘MTV 2 Large’ on New Year’s Eve in MTV’s Times Square studios, 12/31/99. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect) / (R) Screenshot image from video footage captured of Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura in a hotel — first obtained by CNN.

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:00 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly paid a former hotel security guard $100,000 to obtain the surveillance footage of his violent attack against his girlfriend at the time, Cassie Ventura, in March 2016.

The former security guard, Eddy Garcia, testified on Tuesday regarding his previous encounter with Combs — who was aggressively inquiring into obtaining the incriminating video the same day he committed the violent assault.

Garcia initially intended to invoke his 5th Amendment right, but eventually decided to testify after receiving an immunity order.

Advertisement

He stated that he received an initial call from Kristina Khorram, Combs’ former chief of staff, asking if it was possible to obtain the video in question.

Combs then spoke with Garcia directly, explaining to him that the video could potentially “ruin his career” if it were to hypothetically be released. The now-disgraced rapper went on to suggest that he would happily “take care” of Garcia if he handed the tape over to him.

Soon after, Garcia told Combs over the phone that he did not have access to the server room, but he eventually spoke to his head supervisor — who agreed to extract the video for at least $50,000.

During court, the witness voiced fears about selling the only copy of the video if Ventura had filed a police report. Nonetheless, Garcia testified that he eventually spoke with Combs and Ventura over a FaceTime call — where Combs directed Ventura to personally explain to Garcia how it was in her wishes to see the video disappear as well.

“Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help,” Garcia testified that Combs told him during their meet-up in Los Angeles, where Garcia swapped a USB drive containing the video for $100,000 cash — which was contained in a brown bag.

Garcia reportedly split the whopping sum with his supervisor and another security guard who responded to Combs’ violent assault on Ventura, keeping $30,000 for himself. He also signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which included a $1 million penalty if the contract was breached.

Nonetheless, police eventually began to probe the InterContinental hotel regarding the video, to which Garcia testified he initially was not honest until later attaining an attorney and meeting with government officials.

Combs is currently facing five criminal charges including: sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!