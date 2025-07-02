Diddy Trial: Combs acquitted on most serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

9:18 AM – Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The jury in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial has found the music mogul guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution while acquitting him on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs was able to evade the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and sex trafficking charges, which could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life. Combs was however found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution which could include a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The music mogul was accused of forcing women to engage in drug-fueled sex marathons known as “freak offs” by threat of violence while utilizing his fortune and fame to facilitate and conceal his crimes.

Throughout the course of the trial, prosecutors called a total of 34 witnesses including Cassie Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who testified about feeling coerced to engage in the “freak off” sex marathons.

Ventura’s lawyer applauded his client for testifying – arguing that her testimonial “paved the way” for Combs’ guilty verdict on two of the charges.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” stated Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura’s lawyer.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” he added.

Combs was initially arrested in September 2024 following raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs will remain in custody as the judge determines whether he should be granted bail until finalizing an appropriate sentencing.

Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey argued that Combs should remain in jail due to his history of violence.

Comey noted that the defense “tried to downplay the significance” of Combs’ charges, “but the record says otherwise.”

Comey added that there is a “real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court, that he will commit new crimes and that he will attempt to flee justice.”

