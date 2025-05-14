Diddy Trial: Cassy Ventura Recounts Prior Suicide Attempt, More Violence Diddy Inflicted In Second Day Of Her Testimonial

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:52 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the stand on day three of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, following her initial testimonial on day two, recounting the extent to which Combs allegedly perpetrated violence against her.

Advertisement

Ventura responded to a series of questions on day two.

She began by recounting an incident in her Los Angeles apartment in 2018, where Combs allegedly raped her after she told him that she wanted to end their romantic relationship.

Ventura stated that she met up with him one night for dinner in an attempt to get more closure about their relationship. After the dinner, she explained that Combs followed her home and ignored her requests for him to leave, which is when he allegedly raped her.

On day two of the trial, Ventura also recounted the drug-fuel “freak off” sex parties that she was pushed by Combs to engage in, leaving her “humiliated” and “emotionally damaged.”

On Wednesday, Ventura went into further depth about the physical and sexual violence Combs inflicted on her, leaving her with “horrible flashbacks” and even a suicide attempt — back in 2023.

Ventura testified that she had a flashback during a music video shoot in 2023, to which she told her husband: “You can do this without me. You don’t need me here anymore.”

Ventura went on to claim that she attempted to “walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me.”

The prosecution then asked Ventura exactly how many “freak offs” she was involved in, to which she responded: “Impossible to know. Hundreds?”

The former singer also highlighted another incident of past trauma, where she allegedly saw Combs hitting one of her friends, whom she had been “friends with for nearly two decades,” in the head with a hammer — adding that “it just ended our friendship.”

Additionally, Ventura claimed that Combs attacked her with a corkscrew and kicked her, after he found out that she was secretly dating rapper Kid Cudi on the side — during a low point in her relationship with Combs.

Another alleged violent encounter was after a dinner with “Sean [Combs] and friends” in 2007, earlier in their relationship. She claimed to have caught Combs flirting with someone at the dinner, to which she shrugged her shoulders and carried on. However, after the dinner, she said that Combs violently attacked her in the car on the way home.

“He knocked me around and was just hitting me,” she stated. “I didn’t necessarily understand what happened and why he was so angry.”

Following this, Ventura claimed that Combs would threaten to “embarrass” her and release the footage of her at the freak off parties. In one instance, Combs allegedly played footage of a freak off on his laptop during a commercial flight to New York in 2013.

Emily Johnson, the prosecutor questioning Ventura, asked if there were “people around” when Combs was playing the video, to which she confirmed that there were.

“I feared for my career. I feared for my family. It’s just embarrassing. It’s horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone,” she added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!