Dictionary changes definition of Man and Woman

A unisex sign and the “We Are Not This” slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:40 AM PT – Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Cambridge Dictionary has received a lot of criticism for recently updating its definitions of “man” and “woman” to include more people in each category.

The definitions of both genders were expanded in order to include people who do not identify with the sex that they were assigned with at birth.

The definition of woman, which was previously viewed based on sex, is now described as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Likewise, the definition of the word “man” was changed from a viewpoint based on sex to “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The changes come with the explanation from the Cambridge Dictionary that “1984 wasn’t supposed to be a how-to manual.”

The new definitions were received with much criticism. Critics claimed that the Cambridge Dictionary is trying to slowly erase the definition of the word “woman.” Many also claimed that Cambridge Dictionary is trying to redefine society, which in turn is harmful and inaccurate.

Many are left wondering what other changes are going to be implemented from major institutes in the future.