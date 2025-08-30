DHS: Woman arrested after attempting to run over Border Patrol agents 

(Photos via: DHS)

OAN Staff

1:44 PM – Saturday, August 30, 2025

A woman has been arrested after attempting to run over U.S. Border Patrol agents assisting in the arrest of two illegal immigrants in Maine.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that Olivia Wilkins, 24, has been arrested and faces charges including aggravated reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless driving, hindering arrest, obstructing government functions, and failure to stop for an officer.

On Monday, Border Patrol agents were helping the Maine State Police (MSP) and Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) with a commercial vehicle rollover involving Jhoan Andres Ortiz-Calderon and Victor Hugo Cardona-Calderon.

Advertisement

Ortiz-Calderon had a final order of removal from an immigration judge, and Cardona-Calderon overstayed his visa without a work permit, authorities said.

While escorting the two men to a USBP vehicle, Wilkins, a bystander, began verbally insulting the authorities.

“She then used her vehicle to drive at the group of law enforcement, squealing the tires and swerving, nearly hitting them,” a news release states.

Sheriff’s deputies chased Wilkins, who crashed her vehicle along the side of a road, where she was arrested.

“This incident comes just two weeks after a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City. Less than a week ago, a violent rioter was charged with assault in San Francisco after he threatened to stab an ICE officer and harm his family. Earlier in the week, there was a bomb threat at a Dallas ICE facility,” a DHS spokesperson said. “These incidents come after months of smears and rhetoric by activists, politicians and the media comparing ICE law enforcement to the Nazi Gestapo, kidnappers and the Secret Police,” the spokesperson added. “This shameful rhetoric has fueled a culture of hate against law enforcement, resulting in a 1,000% increase in assaults against them. All sanctuary politicians, activists and the media need to turn down their temperature.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!