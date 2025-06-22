DHS warns of potential terrorist sleeper cells in the U.S. following airstrikes against Iran

The city skyline is shown during the TIVO launch at Top of the Rock on March 2, 2010 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIVO)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:46 PM – Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned about potential terrorist sleeper cells activating in the United States following the U.S. attack against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The National Terrorism Advisory System released a bulletin on Sunday, warning Americans to stay vigilant as the “ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States.”

The bulletin stated that pro-Iranian hackers are “likely” to target U.S. networks, while also showing concern for Iranian leadership potentially issuing a religious ruling calling for violence in the United States.

“The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland. Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks,” the bulletin stated.

“Since the start of the conflict, we have seen media releases by foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) — including HAMAS, Lebanese Hizballah, the Houthis, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, among others—some of which have called for violence against US assets and personnel in the Middle East because of Israel’s attack,” it continued. “The conflict could also motivate violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators seeking to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the US government or military in the Homeland.”

The announcement follows after the New York Police Department issued a post announcing additional deployment and “resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners.”

Additionally, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued an announcement on Sunday, stating: “It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict.”

“The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes,” Noem stated.

The bulletin is in direct response to the United States air striking Iranian nuclear facilities which took place on Saturday night and included the utilization of 14 30,000 pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, which was the first ever operational usage of the weapon, according to Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine.

The heightened threat alert is set to expire on September 22, 2025.

