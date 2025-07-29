DHS: U.S. to lift visa restrictions for Argentinians

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (L) and Argentina’s Minister of National Security Patricia Bullrich prepare to sign a bilateral agreement at the presidential palace on July 28, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced that Argentinians will be able to stay in America for 90 days without visas.

On Monday, Noem was hosted for related talks in Buenos Aires by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

“Under President Javier Milei’s leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States—more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations,” Noem said in a statement on planned changes to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. Advertisement “Argentina now has the lowest visa overstay rate in all of Latin America and 25 percent more Argentines traveled to the US in the first four months of this year compared to last year—the biggest jump of any of the top 20 international arrivals,’’ she said. “That is why we are now taking steps to allow Argentina back into the Visa Waiver Program,’’ she said.

The secretary traveled to Argentina personally to sign a statement with Argentinian officials on the visa program.

Noem and Milei were pictured on Monday giving a thumb’s up next to a golden and red chainsaw.

Noem is the third cabinet official to visit Milei in Argentina this year, following Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Argentina is the only other country in South America, besides Chile to be on the exclusive list.

