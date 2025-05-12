DHS Terminates Temporary Protected Status For Afghan Refugees

(L) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a meeting. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) A general view shows residential buildings in the city of Kabul on April 27, 2025. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:37 PM – Monday, May 12, 2025

Tens of thousands of Afghans living in the United States will soon be deported following the Trump administration’s termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for all Afghan refugees on Monday.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that improved conditions in Afghanistan now permit the refugees to return back to their homeland.

Over the past three years, since the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, U.S. taxpayers have contributed approximately $20.71 billion in aid to Afghanistan.

After former Democrat President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to depart from Afghanistan in 2021, which ended in disaster after 13 servicemembers were killed in a Kabul airport attack, in addition to the nearly 2,400 U.S. servicemembers who died there since the beginning of military operations — the Democrat administration brought in around 76,000 Afghans to the United States.

The majority of the refugees were sent to Virginia, California, and Texas.

“This administration is returning TPS to its original temporary intent,” Noem stated. “We’ve reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation. Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent them from returning to their home country.”

Deportation safeguards for Afghans will end in 60 days, the statutory minimum period after the notice is filed, as a result of the DHS action.

The number of Afghans in the United States increased from 54,000 to 195,000 between 2010 and 2022. However, how many of those nearly 200,000 Afghans were granted citizenship or legal permanent residency in the U.S. is unclear.

In order to assist Afghan and Iraqi translators who assisted the U.S. military in obtaining their green cards, the United States launched the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program in 2006. In 2009, the SIV program was extended by the federal government to include all Afghan nationals working for the U.S. government.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 triggered a new crisis for Afghan nationals seeking to escape the country. In the immediate aftermath of the withdrawal, the Taliban assumed control, swiftly implementing oppressive laws targeting Christians, opposing Muslim groups, and individuals believed to be supportive of the United States. Additionally, the Taliban dismantled women’s rights, imposing severe restrictions on women’s attire and public behavior.

The Taliban primarily adhere to Deobandi Islam, a Sunni Islamic movement that originated in South Asia. They have historically been hostile toward other Muslim groups, including the Hazara community (Shia Muslims) and and Sufi Muslims.

DHS Secretary Noem justified the decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans by citing the resurgence of Chinese tourism and a decline in armed conflict in the country. Nonetheless, concerns persist that religious minorities compelled to return to Afghanistan could now face severe persecution or martyrdom.

“Though humanitarian need remains prevalent, the number of those in need of assistance has declined to 23.7 million this year, a decrease from the more than 29 million Afghan nationals in need reported the previous year,” Noem added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!