DHS sends 5 ‘Criminal illegal aliens’ to Eswatini in Southern Africa: ‘Their home countries refused to take them back’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:14 PM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) resumed their policy of deporting illegal aliens to poverty-stricken nations willing to take in the worst of the worst — sending at least five “criminal illegal aliens” to Eswatini in Southern Africa.

The five individuals deported are from the countries Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen.

Eswatini is a developing nation with significant poverty and economic challenges. It is classified as a lower-middle-income country by the World Bank.

The deportation follows after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on the federal government’s ability to deport illegal aliens to nations in which they have “no ties to.”

Meanwhile, as Democrat-led criticism of President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown continues, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin revealed that the five illegal aliens are “so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back.”

McLaughlin noted that the individuals were convicted on charges ranging from “child rape” to murder.

“These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities, but thanks to [President Donald Trump] and [DHS Secretary Kristi Noem], they are off of American soil,” she continued.

It was not immediately clear whether the men were recently detained in immigration raids, or if they were deported from prison.

The Eswatini government stated on Wednesday that the deported “inmates” are now being held in isolated units within correctional facilities in their country.

“Five inmates are currently housed in our correctional facilities in isolated units, where similar offenders are kept. The nation is assured that these inmates pose no threat to the country or its citizens,” stated government Eswatini government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli.

The Eswatini government explained that the men are considered to be “in transit” and will eventually be deported back to their home countries sometime in the future, despite McLaughlin’s assertion that their countries of origin are currently refusing to take them back.

This effort will be in collaboration with the United States and the United Nations’ immigration agency.

Meanwhile, the United States also recently deported eight illegal aliens from Myanmar, Cuba, Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico, to South Sudan.

