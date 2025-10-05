DHS Secy Noem slams NFL over Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime pick, vows ICE will show up and ‘enforce the law’

Bad Bunny performs during his “Most Wanted” tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:19 PM – Sunday, October 5, 2025

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that federal immigration agents will attend February’s Super Bowl in response to the NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who recently skipped U.S. tour stops to protest the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign.

On Thursday, DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski indicated that federal immigration agents would show up to the Super Bowl after Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, whose stage name is Bad Bunny, was announced as the headlining halftime performing artist.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski stated.

On Saturday, Noem affirmed Lewandowski’s statement, revealing that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will “be all over that place” during an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

“We’re going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they are law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Noem stated. Advertisement

The DHS secretary went on to proclaim that the NFL “won’t be able to sleep at night” over the decision to platform Ocasio on America’s biggest stage, after Johnson suggested that the NFL may have been sending a message to the Trump administration.

“They suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe, and they’re so weak, we’ll fix it,” she continued.

Noem added that the DHS “is responsible” for keeping the Super Bowl safe, “so I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it, and to leave, and that’s what America is about.”

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Friday that there currently is “no tangible plan” for ICE to appear at the Super Bowl, “however, of course, this administration is always going to arrest and deport illegal immigrants when we find them if they are criminals. We’re going to do the right thing by our country.”

The Latin mega-star sparked controversy after being chosen to perform during the Super Bowl halftime, after previously explaining that he chose not to perform in the United States due to President Donald Trump’s ongoing mass deportation campaign.

During a recent interview, Ocasio explained his decision to opt out of performing in the United States on his most recent world tour, stating: “There was the issue of — like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert], and it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

Ocasio also posted an Instagram video in June from Puerto Rico showing ICE agents carrying out a local raid, in which he called them “sons of b****es” and “motherf***ers” in Spanish for not “leaving the people alone.”

Ocasio made the announcement last Sunday in an X post, featuring a video of himself sitting on a goal post with his hit song “DtMF” playing in the background.

