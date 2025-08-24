DHS Secy. Noem blames sanctuary laws after violent mob attacks ICE agents in San Francisco, assailant threatens to stab officer

Photo via Department of Homeland Security

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:10 PM – Sunday, August 24, 2025

A group of up to 20 violent rioters ambushed immigration agents in San Francisco, with one individual wearing a keffiyeh and wielding a knife, threatening to “stab” one of the agents, according to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday.

The attack occurred outside of a San Francisco courthouse on Wednesday, as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents engaged in a removal operation.

The rioters “surrounded and assaulted four federal agents outside the building. The agents sustained injuries from pepper spray deployed by rioters,” according to an update from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Adrian Guerrero, the individual allegedly wearing the keffiyeh headscarf while wielding a knife, was charged with assaulting an officer and destruction of property.

Guerrero allegedly slashed the tire of a government vehicle and “threatened to stab a law enforcement officer,” the DHS stated.

“I’m going to f*** you up,” Guerrero stated, going on to yell that he was “going to go after your family,” according to the photos included in the complaint filed by DHS.

Guerrero was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack, which saw 15-20 anti-ICE rioters deploy pepper spray while physically attacking officers.

The Department of Homeland Security blamed the sanctuary city policies for exacerbating the frequent attacks against ICE agents.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement are facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians’ rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” DHS added in an X post.

ICE agents sustained injuries as a result of the pepper spray, and one officer sustained a hand injury during the attack.

Following the attack, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated, “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Every day our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals, including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”

The attack follows a separate incident in July, in which at least 10 armed individuals opened fire on ICE agents and a police officer at an ICE detention center in Dallas, Texas. All of the individuals have since been charged with attempted murder.

