DHS: Secy Mayorkas has no plans to resign

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats to the homeland on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

UPDATED 4:42 PM PT – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Department of Homeland Security has fired back at House-Speaker Elect Kevin McCarthy for calling for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resignation.

On Wednesday, a DHS spokesperson said that lawmakers should “do better than point the finger at someone else” for the problems at the border. The agency said that Mayorkas has no plans to resign. This comes despite his administration overseeing millions-of-migrants coming illegally into the United States and tens-of-thousands of fentanyl deaths.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) held a press conference on Tuesday after visiting the southern border. There he called on Mayorkas to resign or to face a potential impeachment over his handling of the migrant crisis. In addition, McCarthy stated his complete and total endorsement of congressman Jim Jordan and future Chair of the Oversight Judiciary Committee, Jamie Comer, to investigate the collapse of the border.