DHS Secy. Kristi Noem barred from using bathroom at municipal building in Illinois

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:48 PM – Saturday, October 4, 2025

United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem was denied entry to a government building in Broadview, Illinois.

Noem had been spotted on the rooftop of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility near Chicago on Friday as hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside, prompting officers several law enforcement agencies and local police to use gas masks.

Also on Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) slammed the Homeland Security secretary on X for the heavy ICE presence making arrests in his state, demanding “answers” and saying that she “should no longer be able to step foot inside the State of Illinois without any form of public accountability.”

As the feud between Noem and Pritzker intensified, a video posted on X showed Noem and her team being turned away from the Village of Broadview Municipal Building.

“My team and I were just blocked from accessing the Village of Broadview Municipal Building in Illinois,” Noem said. “We were stopping for a quick bathroom break. This is a public building. The Village of Broadview receives at least $1 million in federal funding every year. This is how JB Pritzker and his cronies treat our law enforcement. Absolutely shameful.” Advertisement

In the video, Noem approached the building, and her team member requested to use the restroom. A man stood on the other side of the glass door shaking his head, and a voice could be heard from inside saying, “No, you cannot.”

“We can’t?” asked Noem, before turning around saying, “Okay, alright, thank you.” “Interesting,” she said to the camera. That’s what Governor Pritzker said is cooperation in keeping people safe.” The camera operator asked the DHS secretary for clarification on the scenario, to which she responded, “We were coming to go out and do some operations to pick up some guys with criminal convictions on them, and the city police wouldn’t even let us use the restroom.” “And you were just blocked by a worker here, for the city?” the person behind the camera asked. “Yes, a worker at the Municipal Building here at Broadview did not allow us to go in to use the restroom at the police station,” Noem recounted. “So, as much as these local leaders and governors talk about cooperating and having the backs of our law enforcement officers, this is what we have to put up with every single day. And all we’re doing is getting criminals and terrorists and cartels and gang members off the streets to make families safer here. It’s ridiculous.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!