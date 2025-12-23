DHS offers $3K ‘Holiday Stipend’ to illegal aliens who voluntarily self-deport before the new year

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:39 AM – Thursday, December 23, 2025

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has increased its holiday-season incentive for illegal immigrants to voluntarily self-deport, temporarily tripling the payment to $3,000 for those who depart by December 31, 2025.

On Monday, the DHS issued an announcement offering $3,000 to those in the country illegally who exit the U.S. using the CBP Home App, starting now and until the end of the year, labeling the incentive a “holiday stipend.”

As usual, those who use the CBP Home app also qualify for a free flight home and “forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country,” according to a DHS news release.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.” “Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest.”

ICE also released an AI-generated advertisement depicting Santa Claus as an ICE officer arresting and processing illegal immigrants, overseeing a group boarding an ICE airplane. On X, the agency cautioned non-citizens to “AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!”

“Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones,” it urged on Monday. “Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025.”

The new offer is anticipated to further accelerate President Donald Trump’s campaign of removing illegal aliens who flooded the country during former Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration.

In July, Trump signed legislation that funneled about $170 billion into border security and immigration enforcement over the next five years.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to receive $76.5 billion, which is nearly 10 times its current annual budget. About $45 billion will go toward increasing detention capacity, while nearly $30 billion will support the hiring of 10,000 additional staff for the agency to meet its goal of 1 million annual deportations.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!