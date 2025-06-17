DHS: Noem transported to D.C.-area hospital after ‘allergic reaction’

Kristi Noem. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

UPDATE 3:22 PM: A DHS spokesperson has announced that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized due to an “allergic reaction.”

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson said. “She is alert and recovering.”

The spokesperson did not specify what prompted the reaction.

Advertisement

2:38 PM: Incoming reports are alleging that U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been transported to a hospital in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by CNN, two sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that Noem was transported by ambulance on Tuesday.

The sources also reportedly stated that she has been “conscious” at the hospital, and has spoken with her security detail.

No official statement has yet been released by the Department of Homeland Security. As of now, there’s also no indication of what prompted the hospitalization or her current condition beyond what CNN described.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!