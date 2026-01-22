DHS increases ‘exit bonus’ for illegal aliens who self-deport using CBP Home app

(Background) U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem participates in the Assumption of Command Ceremony for U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin E. Lunday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R) Undocumented immigrants self deporting on October 27, 2025, using the Trump Administration’s app CBP Home. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

4:55 PM – Thursday, January 22, 2026

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has announced an increase in the “exit bonus” for illegal aliens who choose to self-deport via the CBP Home mobile app.

The financial incentive has been raised to $2,600, up from the previous $1,000 baseline.

This follows the DHS’s December announcement regarding its increased “holiday-season” incentive for illegals to voluntarily self-deport. The administration had temporarily tripled the payment to $3,000 for those who departed by December 31, 2025. However, that offer is now off the table.

The most recent adjustment is a central component of the administration’s “Project Homecoming,” a strategic initiative designed to streamline the removal process.

By offering a cash stipend and travel arrangements, the program encourages individuals to depart the country voluntarily, which the administration identifies as a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to formal arrest, detention and enforced deportation.

According to the DHS, the total government cost per person for a voluntary departure via the CBP Home app is approximately $5,100. In contrast, the average cost for a standard enforced deportation is cited as $18,245 per person. So, it’s $13,145 cheaper for illegals to be deported via the app.

During a briefing last week, administration officials also stated that if one million people utilized the app instead of undergoing enforced removal, the American taxpayer would save over $13 billion.

“Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program,” Noem said in an X post. “To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally – offering a $2,600 exit bonus.”

Noem also issued a stern warning to those who decline “this gift” of voluntary departure, cautioning that those who remain in the country illegally will face the full weight of enforced removal.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

The CBP Home program and app allows illegal aliens to arrange travel, confirm their departure, and receive the financial bonus once their exit is confirmed.

2.2 million people have self-deported since January 2025, with tens of thousands using the CBP Home app. “Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home,” the app tells users.

