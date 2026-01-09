DHS identifies ‘fleeing’ Venezuelan couple shot by federal agents in Southeast Portland

Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, a married Venezuelan couple with alleged ties to Tren de Aragua (TdA). (Photo via: DHS)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:46 PM – Friday, January 9, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the two individuals shot by Border Patrol agents in Portland on Thursday as Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, who the agency described as a “gang member and his prostitute” with ties to Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Both are also illegal aliens from Venezuela, federal authorities noted.

After being shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent during a Thursday traffic stop in Portland, Oregon, at around 2:15 p.m., Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras were initially able to drive away from the scene in their vehicle.

In a statement released on Friday, the DHS said federal agents attempted to stop the couple’s vehicle. After identifying themselves, agents reported that the driver, Moncada, used the car “as a weapon” and tried to run them down. An agent then fired defensive shots, fearing for his life.

They fled approximately 2.5 miles to an area near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, near their apartment complex, where local police located them after responding to reports of the incident. Officers provided initial aid, including applying a tourniquet to at least one of them, and both were transported by emergency medical services to local hospitals for treatment of their gunshot wounds.

Zambrano-Contreras illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas. She was released into the country under the Biden administration and has been accused of playing an active role in a TdA prostitution ring, as well as being linked to a prior shooting incident in Portland, according to the DHS.

DHS also identified Moncada as an illegal alien and a suspected associate of TdA. He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was released, later facing DUI arrests and an arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day has since announced that the two underwent surgery and are in stable condition. While initial dispatch audio indicated that the man was shot in the arm and the woman in the chest, local officials have confirmed they are alive, with Moncada reportedly being released from the hospital into FBI custody late on Friday.

While no federal or state charges have been filed against Moncada or Zambrano-Contreras, the investigation remains active. Since this incident is recent, federal prosecutors are likely awaiting the completion of comprehensive investigative findings — a standard practice in law enforcement use-of-force cases — before making a charging determination.

At a heated press conference late on Thursday, Portland Democrat Mayor Keith Wilson, joined by Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.), expressed strong doubt about the federal version of events.

“There was a time we could take them at their word. That time is long past,” Wilson said. “Portland is not a ‘training ground’ for militarized agents. I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation is completed.”

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield has since launched a formal probe into whether federal agents exceeded their authority. That night, hundreds protested outside the local ICE facility, leading to six arrests as police cleared the area.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!