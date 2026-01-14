DHS: ICE officer hit by Renee Good’s vehicle suffered internal bleeding

House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Al Green (R-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow committee Democrats to discuss the killing of Renee Good outside the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

2:11 PM – Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Minneapolis protester Renee Nicole Good, is reported to have suffered internal bleeding after Good allegedly attempted to run him over in an act of rebellion towards immigration officers during a targeted immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.

The shooting sparked city-wide protests and investigations, with federal officers defending it as self-defense, while critics alleged excessive force. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that Ross was hit by Good’s vehicle on January 7th, claiming he shot the 37-year-old in self-defense.

“He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released, but he’s going to spend some time with his family,” Noem said last week.

Ross, a 10-year veteran Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, reportedly suffered internal bleeding in his torso from being struck by Good’s Honda Pilot SUV. He walked away from the scene, was later transferred to the hospital, and was released the same day.

This is the second time Ross was struck by a vehicle while on the front lines. During a prior incident in June, Ross was dragged by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in the Minneapolis area, requiring 33 stitches and hospital care. Officials have referenced this to highlight the dangers agents face.

The Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey (D-Minn.), downplayed the agent’s injuries. “The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips,” he told reporters Friday. “Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.”

Federal officials, such as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Noem, have all described the shooting as self-defense, especially after a damning first-person video surfaced, filmed by Ross, in which the sound of the impact can be heard.

Good was with her wife, Rebecca Good, who was harassing officers outside of the vehicle, while her car was parked perpendicular in the middle of the road.

As ICE agents demanded that Good get out of her vehicle, her wife instructed her to “Drive, baby, drive!” according to footage captured on Ross’s phone. ICE policy allows deadly force only if there is an imminent threat of injury or death.

Good was a mother of three who had recently moved to Minneapolis and had reportedly been following the immigration officers after dropping her child off at school that day, as she was an active participant in an “ICE Watch” network in the area.

