DHS: ICE now facing ‘830% increase in assaults’

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. (Photo via: dhs.gov/person/tricia-mclaughlin)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:27 PM – Tuesday, July 15, 2025

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that “mainstream media lies and hysterical political rhetoric are directly contributing to a massive surge in attacks on federal immigration enforcement officers.”

The DHS reported that assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have surged to 830%, between January 21st and July 14th, compared to the same timeframe last year.

“Brave ICE law enforcement are risking their lives every day to keep our communities safe from the worst of the worst criminals,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE law enforcement are succeeding to remove terrorists, murderers, pedophiles and the most depraved among us from America’s communities, even as crazed rhetoric from gutter politicians are inspiring a massive increase in assaults against them. It is reprehensible that our officers are facing this threat while simply doing their jobs and enforcing the law.” Advertisement

In recent weeks, the left-wing mainstream media and Democrat politicians have intensified their rhetoric against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Several Democrat members of Congress have been implicated in serious misconduct, including the public exposure of personal information and, in some cases, have even assaulted ICE personnel themselves, according to the agency’s assistant.

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) was indicted on serious federal charges after a May 9th incident at the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey. During a congressional oversight visit, McIver purportedly pushed and struck an ICE officer. She has now been indicted on three felony counts for assaulting, resisting, impeding, and interfering with federal officers.

Additionally, this week, Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) was accused of displaying an ICE employee’s business card to an agitated crowd, effectively singling him out and inciting a violent response. The employee was subsequently assaulted with a rock, resulting in injuries that required emergency medical treatment and multiple stitches.

“In Portland, ICE officers have been doxed and threatened by local antifa-affiliated organizations who are posting their pictures and personal addresses and threatening them and their families. One officer even had an individual show up at their house and dump trash on their lawn, which included signs that read “F**k you” and named the officer directly,” the agency continued.

Despite this, much of the mainstream media continues to circulate alarmist and demonstrably false narratives concerning federal immigration enforcement operations.

In one recent operation, federal agents—including ICE officers—rescued 14 children from situations involving potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Yet, some media outlets falsely reported that a man died while in law enforcement custody, the DHS continued.

The individual in question was not the subject of any law enforcement pursuit, but rather, he independently chose to climb onto the roof of a greenhouse, from which he subsequently fell approximately 30 feet.

Additionally, the media has misleadingly accused ICE of “targeting” children—an inflammatory claim intended to vilify federal officers.

In practice, ICE explicitly provides detained parents with options: 1) they may choose to remain with their children during removal proceedings, or 2) they may designate a trusted individual to care for the child. This policy reflects a commitment to preserving family integrity wherever possible, McLaughlin emphasized.

The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly refuted these and other fabricated claims, which serve only to demonize federal law enforcement—particularly ICE agents—who are lawfully executing their duties. The proliferation of such disinformation contributes to a hostile environment that fosters animosity and, increasingly, violence against those tasked with upholding the law.

