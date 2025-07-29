DHS: ICE has arrested over 200 illegal alien child sex offenders in Houston area over past 6 months

Photo via: the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:29 AM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), over the past six months, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested 214 illegal aliens in the Houston area for immigration violations, and each of these individuals has been either charged with or convicted of a sex offense involving a minor.

This figure surpasses the total number of similar arrests made by the Houston field office during the entire 2024 fiscal year, which recorded 211 such apprehensions.

This notable increase in arrests is attributable to a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy initiated by the current administration. Central to this approach is the deployment of multiagency targeting teams within each operational jurisdiction.

Advertisement

These teams conduct daily, enhanced enforcement actions aimed specifically at identifying, apprehending, and removing the “most dangerous criminal aliens,” the agency added.

In Southeast Texas, these coordinated efforts have led to a significant rise in arrests of high-risk individuals, contributing to improved public safety, strengthened national security, and reinforced border integrity.

“Bringing together the resources and expertise of the entire federal law enforcement community to confront the overwhelming surge of illegal immigration that we saw over the past four years has resulted in the arrest and removal of historic numbers of violent criminal aliens, transnational gang members and child sex offenders,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston acting Field Office Director Paul McBride. “While we still have a long way to go to truly get this crisis under control, the strides we have made in just six months to make our local communities safer are substantial, and our officers continue to work tirelessly every day to get the worst of the worst criminal aliens out of Southeast Texas to return our communities to places we can all enjoy.”

The following illegal aliens were arrested by the ICE ERO Houston Field Office in the last six months after being charged or found guilty of a child sex offense:

“Jesus Gutierrez Mireles, a 67-year-old, three-time deported criminal alien from Mexico, who was arrested March 28th and has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and driving while intoxicated. ICE removed Gutierrez Mireles to Mexico April 4th.

Jorge Zebra, a 48-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, who was arrested March 21st and has been convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and sexual indecency with a minor. ICE removed Zebra to Mexico March 24th.

Manuel Antonio Castro-Juarez, a 37-year-old, twice-deported criminal alien from El Salvador who was arrested July 18th and has been convicted of sexual assault of a minor and twice for illegal reentry. Castro-Juarez remains in ICE custody pending his third removal to El Salvador.

Jose Guadalupe Meza, a 40-year-old, four-time deported criminal alien from Mexico who was arrested June 24th and has been convicted of theft and sexual assault of a child. ICE removed Guadalupe Meza to Mexico June 25th.

Sergio Rolando Galvan Guerrero, a 45-year-old, three-time deported criminal alien from Mexico who was arrested July 12th and has been convicted of DWI and aggravated sexual assault of a child. ICE removed Galvan Guerrero to Mexico July 14th,” DHS reported.

The Houston offices of the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Diplomatic Security Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service are among the federal law enforcement organizations that have provided assistance to the multiagency targeting teams.

ICE has also received assistance from state and local law enforcement agencies.

The public can call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) to report crimes and suspicious activities.

The Houston field office of ICE is in charge of immigration enforcement in 57 counties in Southeast Texas, which stretches from Houston/Galveston to Waco, Texas, and along the Texas Gulf Coast from Beaumont to Corpus Christi.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!