DHS: ICE busts Nebraska-based human trafficking ring, rescues 27 victims including 10 children

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. (Photo via: DHS)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

7:04 PM – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents recently dismantled “a violent, criminal illegal alien-run massive human trafficking ring in Nebraska.”

The operation, authorities say, was based out of motels and eyebrow salons across the Omaha metro area.

On August 12th, ICE agents rescued 27 victims, including 10 children under the age of 12, from what officials described as harrowing conditions. Victims were packed into cockroach-infested rooms, deprived of basic sanitation, and subjected to sexual exploitation.

Both children and adults were forced into sex trafficking, while the motels also served as hubs for drug trafficking, according to investigators.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement rescued these children and women who were being sexually exploited and trafficked,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow children and women to be victims of these heinous human trafficking rings. Our message to human traffickers is clear: we will dismantle your networks, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That’s a promise.”

Five illegal aliens have now been charged with multiple federal offenses stemming from an alleged conspiracy to engage in labor trafficking, sex trafficking, and harboring of other undocumented non-citizens at motels across the Omaha metropolitan area and into central Nebraska.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has since issued immigration detainers for all five illegals, who are “of Indian nationality,” to prevent their release into the community following the resolution of their federal criminal cases.

Those arrested include:

Kentakumar Chaudhari , a/k/a Ken Chaudhari

, a/k/a Ken Chaudhari Rashmi Ajit Samani , a/k/a Falguni Samani

, a/k/a Falguni Samani Amit Prahladbhai Chaudhari , a/k/a Amit

, a/k/a Amit Amit Babubhai Chaudhari , a/k/a Matt

, a/k/a Matt Maheshkumar Chaudhari, a/k/a Mahesh

In addition, the operation resulted in ICE taking 14 other illegal aliens, who were residing alongside the trafficking victims, into custody. Those detained include:

Guillermo Infante Arevalo , a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a documented history of child endangerment, drug and firearm possession, and illegal reentry.

, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a documented history of child endangerment, drug and firearm possession, and illegal reentry. Eudis Enrique Cuellar-Martinez , a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with pending felony drug possession charges.

, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with pending felony drug possession charges. Pablo Martinez Canas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador with multiple prior removals from the U.S. and a criminal trespass charge.

ICE, in coordination with federal partners, also confiscated “over $565,000 in cash and illicit drugs,” while filing legal notices to block the sale of the implicated motel properties.

All individuals taken into custody will remain detained pending judicial proceedings and subsequent removal. Their mugshots have not been released to the press.

