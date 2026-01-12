DHS deploys hundreds more officers to Minn.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press conference with President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Casa Presidencial on June 25, 2025 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

3:21 PM – Monday, January 12, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security is deploying hundreds more federal officers to Minnesota.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent hundreds of additional agents to the North Star State in order to allow United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol to continue working in Minneapolis safely amid rising tensions following the January 7th fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer after she attempted to run him over with her car.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, said the agency’s focus will be on enforcing immigration law. Additionally, agents will be responsible for holding violent demonstrators accountable.

She has been defending the ICE agent involved in a high-profile shooting, saying he acted in self-defense.

“They (Renee Good) were breaking the law by impeding and obstructing a law enforcement operation,” Noem said when addressing the shooting. “They were breaking the law already, and these officers were doing their due diligence with their training had prepared them to do to make sure they were handling it appropriately.” “He defended himself,” Noem said of the officer who fatally shot Good three times at close range. “And he defended those individuals around him.”

Noem also called on local and state leaders to re-evaluate their approach to the federal government’s intervention in the state.

Demonstrators clashed with police on Sunday night, and more protests took place on Monday.

