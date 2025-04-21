DHL To Halt Global Shipments Over $800 To U.S. Amid New Customs Rules

(Photo by Marco Prosch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:30 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025

DHL, the international courier firm, will temporarily pause shipments to the U.S. for items with a declared value of more than $800, the company announced in a notice.

Advertisement

Starting on Monday the company will stop collecting and shipping orders from businesses abroad to private individual customers in the U.S. if the declared custom value exceeds $800.

Prior to the new change, only shipments exceeding $2,500 required formal customs entry. The change comes in response to customs rules which came into effect on April 5th, lowering the threshold and requiring more packages to go through complex import procedures and customs scrutiny.

DHL said this has led to “multi-day transit delays,” causing the company to suspend service temporarily. “This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock,” the notice said.

DHL said the suspension only affects business-to-consumer shipments and that business-to-business shipments will not be affected by the suspension, but “they may also face delays.”

“While we are working diligently to scale up and manage this increase, shipments over USD 800 — regardless of origin — may experience multi-day delays,” the company said.

However, all shipments worth less than $800 will not be affected by the suspension, the company said.

Meanwhile, the shipping giant has not specified when shipments of over $800 will resume.

“This is a temporary measure, and we will share updates as the situation evolves,” DHL said in its announcement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!