DeSantis Team Fires Staffer Who Retweeted Video With Nazi Symbolism 

11:36 AM – Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign team fired a staffer who created and shared a pro-DeSantis video that depicted the candidate’s face with a Sonnenrad (Black Sun), which is a symbol appropriated by the Nazis and still used by White supremacists.

The video was independently produced by Nate Hochman, a speechwriter for the DeSantis (R-Fla.) campaign and a previous contributor to National Review as well as other media publications. It was retweeted over the weekend on a pro-DeSantis Twitter account.

Hochman has since deleted the tweet but was ultimately fired on Tuesday, as reported by Semafor.

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign,” a campaign official said. “And we will not be commenting on him further.”

The video featured the Republican presidential candidate at the center of Florida’s state seal, which morphs into a Nazi Sonnenrad as it spins, with Nazi soldiers marching forward in the background.

The video was originally shared by the Twitter account @desantiscams and was retweeted by Hochman before it was deleted.

The release of Hochman comes at a time when the DeSantis campaign has let go of over a third of its staff, with the governor’s team confirming it fired 38 staffers in an effort to reset his 2024 presidential bid.

