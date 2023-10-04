DeSantis Raises $15M, Moves Portion Of Staff To Iowa

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:11 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has generated a staggering $15 million in fundraising for his Republican presidential campaign over the past three months, prompting the relocation of a portion of his staff to Iowa, which is seen as a critical battleground for the GOP nominees.

On Wednesday, a campaign spokesperson reported that the fundraising “shatters expectations” and confirmed that a third of his staff will be transferring from Florida to Iowa.

“Anyone that knows Ron DeSantis knows that he is a fighter, a winner, and a leader,” DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier said in a statement.

“This significant fundraising haul not only provides us with the resources we need in the fight for Iowa and beyond, but it also shuts down the doubters who counted out Ron DeSantis for far too long,” Uthmeier continued.

With the move, DeSantis is placing a significant emphasis on performing well in Iowa. According to his advisors, his conservative record has a strong appeal and resonates with voters there.

He has also recently increased his criticisms of the Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump.

During the second primary debate, the Florida governor deliberately targeted Trump for his absence and went on to challenge him to a one-on-one showdown debate.

DeSantis has continued to voice his criticisms, including a recent accusation that the former president has not effectively addressed border security in the Southern United States.

DeSantis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pledge that he will complete the border wall that Trump started in 2016.

Throughout his campaign, DeSantis has spoke at a number of fundraising events nationwide in his effort to convince donors that he represents their best chance to beat President Joe Biden, even though certain polls indicate that Trump is ahead in a general election.

