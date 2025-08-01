DeSantis orders Florida’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hulk Hogan

(L) TAMPA, FLORIDA – Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) / (Background) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:40 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida and U.S. flags in the Sunshine State to be flown at half-staff on August 1st — in honor of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who passed away at 71 last Thursday.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) also officially named August 1, 2025 “Hulk Hogan Day,” labeling the late wrestler a “true Floridian.

From sunrise to sunset on August 1st, DeSantis ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee as well as at all state and local buildings, facilities, and grounds across Pinellas County.

At the time of his passing, Hogan resided in Clearwater, Florida.

“His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the ‘Hulkster’ was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today,” DeSantis wrote in a statement. “He was a true Floridian through and through.”

Emergency services responded to a cardiac arrest call at Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida on July 24th. He was transported to the hospital via stretcher, where he later passed away.

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to the former WWE wrestling icon in a Truth Social post.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week,” Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post. “He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!” Trump continued.

UPDATE – 8/1/25 – 2:47 p.m. – The fourth line of this article was later added.

