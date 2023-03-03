DeSantis is in “Tall Cotton” asking $1 Mil for donor events

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:28 PM PT – Friday, March 3, 2023

The DeSantis’ team has been out floating that he wants $1 million for future “speaking” events.

The aggressive financial goal set by the likely 2024 presidential candidate, DeSantis (R-Fla.) has been considered by some to be unprecedented for a candidate of his stature. Some have said that the Florida Governor has set a new level of fundraising that compares to that of a sitting president or vice president.

“For a non-general election candidate and a nonincumbent, those are steep numbers — but not for DeSantis, because I wouldn’t be surprised if he had in his first month a couple hundred million already done,” said Robert Wolf, Obama campaign fundraiser.

As the 2024 GOP primary season heats up, DeSantis has been in the press making his platform known. Recent nation polls have put DeSantis in second place capturing the attention of many Republican donors.

“It was unusual for a potential presidential candidate to command such high-dollar amounts this early. But he pointed to grassroots movement toward DeSantis as well as polling that has consistently put DeSantis closer within striking distance of Trump than the rest of the field,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based GOP consultant.

According to NBC News, DeSantis commands as little as $500,000 if he is already in town, but the figure goes up to $1 million if he has to travel to the city for the donor event.