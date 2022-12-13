DeSantis holds roundtable on COVID-19 vaccine accountability

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. DeSantis said Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion on the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine. While discussing the topic, the Republican requested that a grand jury investigates if Floridians were misled by COVID-19 vaccine firms.

On Tuesday, DeSantis held a discussion with the surgeon General of Florida and a panel of doctors and health experts. This comes after an announcement was made by DeSantis last week of an accountability measure, which will hold vaccine manufacturers responsible for side effects of the COVID vaccine.

He went on to say that he will be seeking a new bill to protect physicians First Amendment rights.

“We are going to be moving through the legislature this year, in the spring a bill that protects physicians First Amendment rights and protects their right to dissent from orthodox and from the establishment and Joe and I endorsed this bill last year,” DeSantis said. “It didn’t quite make it across the finish line but I’m confident with our new leadership it will and this is just something where you know pediatricians should be able to say that kids don’t need to be wearing masks without fear of reprisal just because the higher ups are bent on imposing this on people.”

The panel made up of doctors and health experts went on to describe the risk-benefit analysis of the vaccine in younger people. Tracey Hoeg, an Epidemiologist spoke on the subject.

“If you look at the rate of severe adverse events for these young people for taking the vaccine it’s over 18-fold higher than the expected reduction of COVID-19 hospitalizations from getting the booster,” she said.

Adding to the outlook for the future of COVID-19 and vaccines, Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General said that common sense and science should take precedence.

“We will keep moving the State of Florida and the country in a direction that is more in line with truth, scientific data and common sense,” he said.

In addition, the Florida Department of Health currently recommends against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children.