DeSantis election fraud clampdown: Florida arrests two for voting crimes

9:40 AM PT – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) Two elderly Florida residents have been arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents on voter fraud charges.

The agents arrested Ocala resident Donna Prentes Brady on March 13th, and booked her in the Marion County Jail, based on evidence that she voted in both the 2020 New Jersey state primaries and general elections-n person in Marion County and by mail in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Both counts are third-degree felonies.

Agents arrested Fort Walton Beach resident Toye Ann La Rocca March 8 on the charge that she falsely swore voter registration information and two charges for voting while a disqualified felon, still on probation for her driving under the influence conviction.

The Fort Walton Beach resident was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

La Rocca is accused of voting in person in a primary election in Okaloosa County and by mail in the general election.

