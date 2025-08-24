DeSantis defends painting over LGBTQ-themed crosswalk in Orlando despite backlash from local Democrats

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference held at the ICE-Enforcement and Removal Operation office on May 01, 2025 in Miramar, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:18 PM – Sunday, August 24, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reaffirmed his decision to remove a rainbow-colored crosswalk outside of the Pulse nightclub in Orlando despite outrage from local Democrats and LGBTQ activists.

The LGBTQ-themed crosswalk was located outside of the Pulse nightclub, a gay nightclub where 49 people were murdered in a 2016 terrorist attack.

The crosswalk was painted over by Florida’s Department of Transportation this week as part of an initiative to “ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems.”

The removal was part of a larger effort initiated by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who previously issued a memo earlier this year regarding the SAFE ROADS initiative, which highlights the importance of eliminating distractions and non-essential markings on roadways.

“This is about safety and operation at intersections, keeping the right-of-way free from distractions,” Duffy stated in the memo. “Far too many Americans die each year to traffic fatalities. Our focus must remain on making roads safer and easier to navigate, not using them for political statements.”

Meanwhile, local Democrats and LGBTQ activists took to social media to express outrage over the removal.

Democrat Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer labeled the removal of the rainbow-colored crosswalk as a “callous” and “cruel political act.”

“This crosswalk not only enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, it also served as a visual reminder of Orlando’s commitment to honor the 49 lives taken,” Dyer stated.

Rand Hoch, the founder of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, stated the effort was “clearly an anti-LGBTQ push on behalf of both the federal government and the copycat version from the state government.”

“They’re basically blackmailing municipalities, counties and states by saying if you don’t do this, we’re going to withhold funding,” he added. “It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

In response to the backlash, DeSantis doubled down, vowing that Florida “will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”

DeSantis’s comment came in the form of an X post, responding to Florida Democrat State Senator Carlos Smith, who labeled the state’s action “an act of vandalism.”

Smith went on to argue that the city of Orlando should “sue the state of Florida for vandalizing their property without their consent.”

After the crosswalk was painted over, a group of local activists began coloring the crosswalk with chalk, although their efforts were washed away by a rainstorm that afternoon.

