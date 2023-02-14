DeSantis Calls Out College Board

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference exposing the College Board for proposing a Black Studies course that contains subjects such as “queer theory” and “Neo-Marxism” in its syllabus.

DeSantis (R-Fla.) warned in a press conference that the State of Florida may reevaluate their use of the College Board. “We do education not indoctrination,” the governor said. The Florida Dept. of Education concluded “That [this course] runs afoul of our standards.”

The College Board, a private non-profit organization, administers high school AP (Advance Placement) courses and the standardized SAT test. According to their website, they have helped more than 7 million students and 6,000 educational institutions with programs and scholarship assessment services. The statement by Governor DeSantis has some Florida high school students worried. Eli Rhoads, a senior at Pasco County’s Mitchell High School and University of Alabama scholarship recipient shared his thoughts on the issue. “I don’t see how I could have gotten ahead without them,” Rhoads said. “You almost have to have these courses to stand out.” Some Florida parents have expressed concern that their son or daughter may not get the scholarship opportunities available. “I think we should leave things the way they are. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” said John Thackard, a parent of a child who attends Palm Beach Lakes High School.

“I’m so sick of people not doing what’s right because we are worried that people are going to call them names,” said DeSantis. “We are doing what’s right here.”

The Florida Governor called these courses “junk” and asserted that this disappointment has been felt across the isle. He asked the question, “Why don’t we just do and teach the things that matter.”