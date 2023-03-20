DeSantis bashes ‘Soros-funded’ Manhattan DA

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slammed District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “Soros-funded prosecutor.” This was in reference to Democratic campaign backer George Soros.

The governor of Florida is anticipated to run against Trump for the Republican nominee.

On Monday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) claimed that Bragg was “pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office” as he reportedly considered indicting former President Donald Trump on charges related to alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“I’ve seen rumors swirl, I have not seen any facts yet, and so I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know this,” DeSantis said. “The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.”

“Soros-funded prosecutors,” according to DeSantis, “may conduct a high-profile politicized case, and that’s awful.”

The Florida governor’s remarks came after several of Trump’s allies and campaign aides saw DeSantis’ silence on the likelihood that the former president would face criminal charges,.

On Saturday, Trump said that he expects to be arrested in New York on Tuesday, calling for his supporters to protest.

While speaking at a news conference, the Floridian suggested that if the former president, whose permanent residence is in Palm Beach, refuses to travel to New York, then the governor will not be engaged in extradition proceedings.

“We are not involved in this and won’t be involved in this,” DeSantis said.

He referred to the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump as a “manufactured circus.”

Over the weekend, Trump’s political team made their disapproval known regarding DeSantis and the fact that he had not commented yet. After DeSantis’ comments, Donald J. Trump Jr., turned to Twitter to respond.

Trump resurrected his earlier criticism of the Florida governor by updating a social media post from the governor’s time as a teacher at a Georgia school and publishing it on Truth Social.

