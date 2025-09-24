DeSantis announces proposal to set aside land for Trump’s Presidential Library

(Background) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images) / (R) (L/R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shakes hands with US President Donald Trump upon Trump’s arrival at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:40 PM – Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to dedicate land in South Florida for a future presidential library honoring 45th and 47th President Donald Trump.

In a press release on Tuesday, DeSantis said that he will propose allocating a 2.63-acre parcel in Miami-Dade County for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library at the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund meeting on September 30th.

“President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation’s history,” DeSantis said. “No state has better delivered the President’s agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state.”

The proposed land is currently being utilized as a parking lot for Miami-Dade College.

On Tuesday, State Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to voice his support for the proposal, saying he could “think of no better location” to preserve and share the legacy of Donald Trump’s two presidential terms.

“It is the greatest political comeback story in American history,” Uthmeier said. “Florida will be blessed to house the library for one of our own state presidents and to be apart of such meaningful history.”

Florida has emerged as a stronghold for conservative leadership. President Trump officially changed his voter registration from New York to Florida in 2019, he regularly hosts allies at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, and he benefitted from the state’s robust Republican base — carrying it by 13 points in November.

